Winter weather and crashes close both direction of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass

Drivers heading over Snoqualmie Pass Thursday night need to think of a plan ‘B.’

The Washington State Department of Transportation said both directions of I-90 over the pass were closed. The closure is from North Bend to Ellensburg.

WSDOT said winter weather and several crashes are the reason for the shutdown. Crews said drivers should plan to “delay their trips.” There is no estimated reopening time.

More snow is forecast to fall in the area.

WSDOT said another update will be given at midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

I-90 remains closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg MP 34 to 106. This will be an extended closure as crews clear multiple collisions. Travelers should plan to delay their trips. More snow is in the forecast. An update will be provided at midnight. pic.twitter.com/v7q9pZtkTV — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 19, 2021

