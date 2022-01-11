A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon – Mark

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the region until 1 p.m.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 11:

Rain this afternoon.

Above average temperatures today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our region due to light snow. We will have freezing rain and icy surfaces until 1 p.m.

Mountain snow and valley rain for today with showers Wednesday morning.

It will be cloudy and mild through the weekend.