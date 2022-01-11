A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon – Mark
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the region until 1 p.m.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 11:
Rain this afternoon.
Above average temperatures today.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our region due to light snow. We will have freezing rain and icy surfaces until 1 p.m.
Mountain snow and valley rain for today with showers Wednesday morning.
It will be cloudy and mild through the weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.