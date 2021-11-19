WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY; prepare for a snowy Friday morning commute!

The snow season is officially underway in Spokane! We had our first measurable snow of the season today, and it’s still piling up this evening. How deep the snow gets is going to vary a lot around the area. Expect the wet weather to continue overnight and through the morning commute. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Inland Northwest, including the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area until 10 a.m. Friday. Expect 1 – 4″ of snow in Spokane through tomorrow morning. The higher totals will be found on the South Hill, the West Plains and the Five Mile Area, as well as North Spokane. We will dry out in the afternoon, and it should be smoother sailing for the evening commute.

Meanwhile, expect a dry weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There’s a possibility of snow in the forecast Late Monday night through Tuesday morning.