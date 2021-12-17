Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– The snow we’ve been warning you about is finally falling across the Inland Northwest.

Much of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until either Thursday evening or Friday morning, depending on where you are.

For the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, the advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. PST Thursday. For the Blue Mountain area, that time is pushed to 10 p.m. PST Thursday. Then, the advisory for the Palouse is set to expire at 11 a.m. MDT Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory can be issued for one of more of the following forecasts:

Three to five inches of snow in 12 hours

Less than half an inch of sleet

Freezing rain with snow or sleet

Blowing snow

Make sure you have the 4 News Now weather app downloaded so you can know what it’s like outside before you head out.

RELATED: Here’s how to check road conditions before you travel

RELATED: From snow to clear and COLD tonight – Mark

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.