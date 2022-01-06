Winter storms cause supply shortages around the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– Some of the aisles at grocery stores across the Inland Northwest didn’t get their usual restock because of winter storms.

It’s hard to move products over the passes when they’re packed with snow and ice. It’s only going to get harder with another round of snow hitting the Northwest.

The Washington Department of Transportation told drivers on Tuesday they should reconsider their travel plans for the rest of the week if they can.

Oriental Market in Spokane was one place that was affected by the weather delays. Other local grocery stores put up signs letting people know they had product shortages because of the weather.

The Inland Northwest is forecast to get its biggest winter storm of the season Wednesday into Thursday.

