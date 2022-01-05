WINTER STORM WATCH: A little bit of snow tonight, a lot of snow on the way – Kris

Stock up at the grocery store, tackle your errand list and fuel up your snow blower TOMORROW! What could be the biggest snowfall of the season is in the forecast, and it’s coming in hot Wednesday night! But first, we do have a little bit of light snow on the way for late this evening. Expect about 1 – 2″ of fresh snow overnight, with only a few flurries left over for the morning commute. There could also be some patchy freezing fog as you head out the door Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a chilly day. Morning lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s with highs only climbing into the mid 20s. Meanwhile, a WINTER STORM WATCH takes effect Wednesday evening and continues through Thursday afternoon. Right now, it looks like 4 – 7″ of snow is on the way for Spokane with more in Coeur d’Alene!

Temperatures on Thursday will be tricky. There might be a period of light freezing rain or a rain/snow mix south of I-90. There’s more wet weather on the way for Friday, however, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s. Expect a rain/snow mix in Spokane and points to the south. Cooler, drier air is on the way for the weekend including the possibility of some sunshine.