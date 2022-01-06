WINTER STORM WARNING: Get ready to dig out from 5 – 8″ of snow tomorrow – Kris

You’ll be waking up to a different scene at your house tomorrow morning. Many of us around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area will double the amount of snow we have on the ground Wednesday evening by noon Thursday. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of the Inland Northwest. In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, expect 5 – 8″ of snow through tomorrow afternoon. However, most of that snow will be on the ground by mid-morning. With that in mind, expect a difficult morning commute to work and school. Also, be sure to check in with 4 News Now for the latest school closures and delays before you head out.

The morning forecast is fairly straight forward; however, things get complicated in the late afternoon and evening. Warm air will begin pushing into the region late in the day. That might result in a brief period of freezing rain or sleet. Temperatures will be above freezing late in the evening, which means your Friday morning commute will be slushy and wet.

Friday, expect windy conditions and much warmer weather with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s in the valleys. Rain is also likely for the first part of the day. Any snow you still have at your house after Friday should stick around for a while. Cooler, calmer and drier weather will move in for the weekend and stick around through the the start of next workweek.