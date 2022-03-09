Winter returns! Single-digit wind chills for Wednesday morning – Kris

Wednesday will be a beautiful, blue-sky day, but looks can be deceiving. When you step out the door tomorrow morning, you will be greeted by wind chill readings in the single digits and low teens! A cold, dry northerly flow will keep things sunny for Wednesday, but allow temperatures to drop into the teens in the morning. Highs will only climb into the lower to mid 30s! That’s more than 10 degrees below average. Plus, northeasterly winds will give the air an extra bite for kids at the bus stop. Heavy parka time again!

Temperatures will remain below average through Thursday with partly sunny skies. However, a warming trend will take our temperatures back into the 40s and eventually the 50s by the first part of the weekend. Along with the warmer weather comes wetter weather! Expect a switch to rainy/mountain snowy weather pattern starting sometime Sunday.