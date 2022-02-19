WINTER RETURNS; mountain snow this weekend, bitter cold everywhere next week – Kris

Winter weather is back in the forecast, but this weekend will still feel more like spring down in the valleys. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. While the snow piles up in the mountains, we might only get a few sprinkles in Spokane on Saturday. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will top out above average for the last time for a while. Expect a high in the mid to upper 40s in Spokane. Sunday will be cooler, but seasonable, with highs in the lower 40s. There’s a chance of a few sprinkles or flurries in Spokane, but the snow will continue in the mountains. Some of the northern valleys might also get some snow, but accumulations will be very light.

Meanwhile, you might want to dig out your warmest coats, gloves and hats for next week! MUCH colder, near record low temperatures are on the way. A blast of Arctic air will rush into the region, dropping our temperatures and kicking up the winds. Snow showers will continue mainly in the mountains and on the Palouse on Monday. Most of the rest of the region will be dry. The temperatures will bottom out Wednesday morning. Expect single digit temperatures with wind-chill readings below zero. A slow warming trend will start Thursday.