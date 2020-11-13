Winter mix with patchy blowing snow, caution advised – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Most of the state is under some Winter Advisory or Warning today.

Fri Watches Warnings[1]

Here are Your 4 Things to Know for Friday, November 13:

Fri 4 Things[1]

Although temperatures are mild, we are seeing snow around our region.

Fri Highs[1]

Mountains will see heavy snow today and snow continues tonight. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with scattered showers Sunday. Monday will be rainy and then we will dry out again.

Fri Outdoor 3 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.