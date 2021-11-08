Winter Market returns to the Pavilion Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Winter Market is returning to Riverfront Park.
Now in its second year, the market brings together local farmers, processors, artisans and handcrafters under the lights of the Pavilion.
There will be approximately 35 local vendors this year, which is up from about 20 last season. Vendors will vary by date, but will include:
- AJ Made with Love
- Bodacious Berries Fruits and Brews
- Bright Wishes Candle Co
- Browning Beef LLC
- C.M. Boxer Soapworks
- Country Girl Cantina
- Craftily Concocted
- Earthing Nova
- Evergreen State of Consciousness Northwest
- Fetch Barkery
- Gingers Candle Company
- Gwyn Pevonka
- Gypsy Java
- Hearts of Lotus
- Hugs and Noses – Volunteers for Shriner’s Hospital
- Island Style Food
- Jerusalem Middle Eastern
- La Pica Chica
- Lake Time Photography
- Lazy Eye Supply
- Liberty Ciderworks
- Malted Mutt
- Mama Torrez Salsa
- Marketplace Botanicals
- Modern Vintage by McKensey
- Moeckel Studio
- Mountain Lakes Brewing
- Revival Tea Company
- Ridge Line Rings
- Rooted Modern Apothecary
- Sengsational Cuisine
- Seven Moons Jewelry
- Side Hustle Syrups
- Skewers Food Truck
- Solid Fire Pits
- Spokane Sugar Candy
- Surge Coffee
- Sweets by Sarah K
- Swell Coffee
- TDS Telecom
- The Glow Co.
- The Scone Ranger
- Zhen Den
“This farmers market is one piece of our community’s effort to continue supporting our downtown and neighborhood shops and small businesses,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation. “We saw the success of last year’s market, born out of a desire to connect local small businesses and customers in a safe environment, and we are delighted to see the market expand.”
The market will kick off this Wednesday and continue on November 17, December 1, 8, 15 and 22. It will run from 3 to 7 p.m. each week.
Anyone planning to visit is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
