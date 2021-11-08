Winter Market returns to the Pavilion Wednesday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Winter Market is returning to Riverfront Park.

Now in its second year, the market brings together local farmers, processors, artisans and handcrafters under the lights of the Pavilion.

There will be approximately 35 local vendors this year, which is up from about 20 last season. Vendors will vary by date, but will include:

AJ Made with Love

Bodacious Berries Fruits and Brews

Bright Wishes Candle Co

Browning Beef LLC

C.M. Boxer Soapworks

Country Girl Cantina

Craftily Concocted

Earthing Nova

Evergreen State of Consciousness Northwest

Fetch Barkery

Gingers Candle Company

Gwyn Pevonka

Gypsy Java

Hearts of Lotus

Hugs and Noses – Volunteers for Shriner’s Hospital

Island Style Food

Jerusalem Middle Eastern

La Pica Chica

Lake Time Photography

Lazy Eye Supply

Liberty Ciderworks

Malted Mutt

Mama Torrez Salsa

Marketplace Botanicals

Modern Vintage by McKensey

Moeckel Studio

Mountain Lakes Brewing

Revival Tea Company

Ridge Line Rings

Rooted Modern Apothecary

Sengsational Cuisine

Seven Moons Jewelry

Side Hustle Syrups

Skewers Food Truck

Solid Fire Pits

Spokane Sugar Candy

Surge Coffee

Sweets by Sarah K

Swell Coffee

TDS Telecom

The Glow Co.

The Scone Ranger

Zhen Den

“This farmers market is one piece of our community’s effort to continue supporting our downtown and neighborhood shops and small businesses,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation. “We saw the success of last year’s market, born out of a desire to connect local small businesses and customers in a safe environment, and we are delighted to see the market expand.”

The market will kick off this Wednesday and continue on November 17, December 1, 8, 15 and 22. It will run from 3 to 7 p.m. each week.

Anyone planning to visit is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

