Winter isn’t over yet….

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson
Tue7day[1]

Tuedayplanner[1]

A low pressure system moving north of us will kick out cloud cover and mountain showers, this shows a computer model around 2am Wednesday that will bring possible showers to our area.

Wedshowersposs[1]

The highs today will be at about average for this time of year and variable clouds to the south and clouds and showers north of I-90.

Tuestatehighs[1]

A winter mix begins Friday with very cold overnight lows in the teens starting Saturday morning.

Tue7day[1]

 

 

