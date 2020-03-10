Winter isn’t over yet….
A low pressure system moving north of us will kick out cloud cover and mountain showers, this shows a computer model around 2am Wednesday that will bring possible showers to our area.
The highs today will be at about average for this time of year and variable clouds to the south and clouds and showers north of I-90.
A winter mix begins Friday with very cold overnight lows in the teens starting Saturday morning.
