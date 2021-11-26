Wings of Rescue flying adoptable animals to WA, ID Saturday, including 60,000th rescue

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Wings of Rescue

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — If you’ve adopted a pet from a local shelter, there is a good chance your fur baby is a Wings of Rescue alumni.

Wings of Rescue is an organization that saves healthy animals set to be euthanized because of shelter overcrowding. The team picks up animals and flies them to other shelters across the country where they can find a second chance.

The non-profit works closely with shelters in the Inland Northwest and will be delivering animals to Coeur d’Alene on Saturday.

But, something special is happening with this group of animals. Onboard the flight will be Ophelia, a one-year-old redbone coonhound and Wings of Rescue’s 60,000th pet to fly to safety.

Saturday’s flight will first land in Coeur d’Alene. Pets will be unloaded there, then the flight will continue to Paine Field in Everett. Ophelia will be picked up there by Seattle Humane.

Wings of Rescue hasn’t only saved thousands of lives, but they have delivered 430 tons of relief supplies to disaster zones throughout North America.

Learn more about the organization here.

