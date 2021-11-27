Wings of Rescue flies 60,000th pet to safety

Credit: Wings of Rescue

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– They’re here! The pets flown in by Wings of Rescue have been flown to the northwest to find forever homes.

That includes one special pup named Ophelia. What makes the one-year-old redbone coonhound such a big deal is that she’s Wings of Rescue’s 60,000th pet to fly to safety.

The flight made its first stop in Coeur d’Alene, where some of the other pets on board the flight were unleaded. Then, it’s off to Paine Field in Everett. That’s where Ophelia will be picked up by Seattle Humane.

The nonprofit posted its first landing Saturday on its Facebook.

Wings of Rescue works closely with shelters in the Inland Northwest, so if you’ve adopted a pet in the area, there’s a good chance they were rescued by the nonprofit.

Wings of Rescue is an organization that saves healthy animals set to be euthanized because of shelter overcrowding. The team picks up animals and flies them to other shelters across the country where they can find a second chance.

Wings of Rescue hasn’t only saved thousands of lives, but they have delivered 430 tons of relief supplies to disaster zones throughout North America.

Learn more about the organization here.

PREVIOUS: Wings of Rescue flying adoptable animals to WA, ID Saturday, including 60,000th rescue

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.