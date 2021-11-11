Wine taste your way across Spokane with the Holiday Wine Walk

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Calling all wine lovers!

Take a break from your holiday shopping and enjoy a glass of wine (or two or three) from local tasting rooms as part of the upcoming Holiday Wine Walk.

Here’s how it works:

Plan your route: Pick up a map at any participating locations (listed below).

Collect stamps: Visit each of the participating tasting rooms for a glass or tasting and collect stamps. Ask the host to stamp your card when making a purchase.

Claim your prize: Present your completed card at the Visit Spokane Visitors Center 620 W Spokane Falls Blvd) to claim your prize.

The following tasting rooms and restaurants are participating:

Barrister

Wanderlust Delicato

Tavolata

Tempus Cellars

Cougar Crest

Monte Scarlatto

Helix

Terra Blanca

Two Winey B’s

The Holiday Wine Walk kicks off on November 26 and continues through December 19.

Learn more here.

