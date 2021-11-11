Wine taste your way across Spokane with the Holiday Wine Walk
SPOKANE, Wash. — Calling all wine lovers!
Take a break from your holiday shopping and enjoy a glass of wine (or two or three) from local tasting rooms as part of the upcoming Holiday Wine Walk.
Here’s how it works:
- Plan your route: Pick up a map at any participating locations (listed below).
- Collect stamps: Visit each of the participating tasting rooms for a glass or tasting and collect stamps. Ask the host to stamp your card when making a purchase.
- Claim your prize: Present your completed card at the Visit Spokane Visitors Center 620 W Spokane Falls Blvd) to claim your prize.
The following tasting rooms and restaurants are participating:
- Barrister
- Wanderlust Delicato
- Tavolata
- Tempus Cellars
- Cougar Crest
- Monte Scarlatto
- Helix
- Terra Blanca
- Two Winey B’s
The Holiday Wine Walk kicks off on November 26 and continues through December 19.
RELATED: New phone app connects you to the nearest Washington winery
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.