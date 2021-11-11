Wine taste your way across Spokane with the Holiday Wine Walk

SPOKANE, Wash. — Calling all wine lovers! 

Take a break from your holiday shopping and enjoy a glass of wine (or two or three) from local tasting rooms as part of the upcoming Holiday Wine Walk. 

Here’s how it works: 

  • Plan your route: Pick up a map at any participating locations (listed below). 
  • Collect stamps: Visit each of the participating tasting rooms for a glass or tasting and collect stamps. Ask the host to stamp your card when making a purchase. 
  • Claim your prize: Present your completed card at the Visit Spokane Visitors Center 620 W Spokane Falls Blvd) to claim your prize. 

The following tasting rooms and restaurants are participating:

  • Barrister
  • Wanderlust Delicato
  • Tavolata
  • Tempus Cellars
  • Cougar Crest
  • Monte Scarlatto
  • Helix
  • Terra Blanca
  • Two Winey B’s

The Holiday Wine Walk kicks off on November 26 and continues through December 19. 

Learn more here. 

