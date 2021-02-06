WINDY, wet Saturday followed by the coldest weather of the year -Kris

Weekend assignment: find your warmest coat, hat and gloves, because you are going to need them next week. In the meantime this will be a weekend of transition for our weather. Saturday, there’s a chance of rain or snow showers in Spokane off and on through the day. There’s a much better chance of accumulating snow throughout North Idaho, including heavy mountain snow. A series of Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Idaho side of the border. In Washington, a WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Saturday for the Columbia Basin and the Washington Palouse. It will also be windy in Spokane, with gusts to 40 mph.

Sunday will be calmer, and cooler. The chance of snow will continue in North Idaho, with a few isolated snow showers possible in Spokane.

The temperatures will drop more substantially next week, when the coldest air in almost two years seeps into the region. It will be cold, but it will also be sunny at times with only a chance of mountain snow.