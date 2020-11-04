Windy Wednesday and then rain for Thursday – Mark
Welcome to a windy Wednesday!
Here are your 4 Things To Know today:
- Today will be breezy, but warm
- Rain is on the way
- More cold weather is expected next week
- We may see a dusting of snow on Tuesday
Here’s a look at your day planner – Conditions will be mostly warm with a high of 62.
We’re seeing the same trend across the state, with some mid-60s in central Washington.
Enjoy the sun while you can because scattered showers are on the way today, with even more rain Thursday and Friday. Cloudy and cooler temperatures for the weekend and some possible snow by Tuesday next week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.