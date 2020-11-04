Windy Wednesday and then rain for Thursday – Mark

Welcome to a windy Wednesday!

Here are your 4 Things To Know today:

Today will be breezy, but warm

Rain is on the way

More cold weather is expected next week

We may see a dusting of snow on Tuesday

Here’s a look at your day planner – Conditions will be mostly warm with a high of 62.

We’re seeing the same trend across the state, with some mid-60s in central Washington.

Enjoy the sun while you can because scattered showers are on the way today, with even more rain Thursday and Friday. Cloudy and cooler temperatures for the weekend and some possible snow by Tuesday next week.