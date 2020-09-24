Windy today, rain and winds on Friday – Mark

Afternoon showers with SW winds all day

Thu Outside[1]

Cool weather statewide with more rain in the Cascades.

Thu Highs[1]

Your 4 Things Today

Thu 4 Things[1]

A low is moving through with windy and wet weather. Scattered afternoon showers with gusty SW winds today. Wet and windy on Friday with cooler conditions. Breezy and cool Saturday with better conditions Sunday and into next week.

Thu 4 Day[1]

 

 

 

