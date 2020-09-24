Windy today, rain and winds on Friday – Mark
Afternoon showers with SW winds all day
Cool weather statewide with more rain in the Cascades.
Your 4 Things Today
A low is moving through with windy and wet weather. Scattered afternoon showers with gusty SW winds today. Wet and windy on Friday with cooler conditions. Breezy and cool Saturday with better conditions Sunday and into next week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.