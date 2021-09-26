Windy Sunday before the return of rain – Matt

A warm, beautiful Saturday in the Inland Northwest is the kind of weather that doesn’t last too long this time of the year. Already we will begin to see changes on Sunday. High clouds will begin to stream overhead and temperatures won’t be as warm, mid 70s in the afternoon instead of upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will pick up too in the afternoon, up to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 30. Temperatures in the morning will be mild in the 50s, over 10 degrees warmer than average for this point on the calendar.

It will stay dry on Sunday around here, but there will be rain in the Cascades if you’re coming from or going out west. Showers will start to show up on Monday morning in the mountains and we’ll see rain in the valleys and the Columbia Basin by Monday evening. Rain will continue overnight and Tuesday morning before we dry out Tuesday afternoon.

I hope you enjoyed the warm weather, because it’s going to be quite a crash. Highs for midweek will only be in the upper 50s while lows will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll moderate late in the week to highs in the 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Another round of showers is possible Thursday night.