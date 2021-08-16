Windy start to the week, rain and storms Tuesday – Matt

Cooler weather is coming, and it’s bringing company. The windy weather so far this weekend around the Inland Northwest has really helped clear out some of the smoke. Air Quality should be improved for most areas away from major active fires through Tuesday.

Monday will be dry with a windy afternoon with gusts getting up to around 30 mph at times. In the evening we’ll see increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers along the Canada border. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will spin across Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Tuesday. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning in the Palouse region. It won’t exactly be a soaker, but it will be a pretty drastic change from the past several days.

Part of that change is the big drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday but we get a solid 10 degree drop after that. Highs will only be in the 70s midweek with lows in the 50s. We’ll rebound just to the upper 70s and low 80s later in the week. A few showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but right now this looks like little more than some mountain sprinkles. We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on if anything changes there.

As for smoke, winds out of the north in the middle of the week could bring smoke from Canada and the Okanogan County fires back across the rest of the Inland Northwest, so even though it’s cooler we may see fluctuating air quality again starting Wednesday.