Windy, occasionally wet and WARM for Thursday – Kris

The kids in my neighborhood are starting to get a little nervous about the Trick-or-Treat forecast. Spoiler alert; the Halloween weekend weather is going to be GORGEOUS, however, their anxiety will likely ramp up over the next couple of days. That is because we’re going to have periods of rain and gusty winds right on through Friday evening. For Thursday, expect windy conditions and rain showers. The best chance of rain will be over the Northeast Mountains and North Idaho. It’s going to be a warm day with high temperatures in the lower 60s. That’s about 10 degrees above average.

There’s more rain coming in Thursday night into Friday. Friday will be breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Behind Friday’s cold front, temperatures will drop for the weekend. However, high pressure will take over, so you can expect sunny skies and dry conditions! I guess the neighbor kids will be happy to see me handing out candy on Sunday. WHEW!