Windy Monday evening! A WIND ADVISORY until 11 p.m.

I don’t know about you, but I’m still a little skittish about winds after our big windstorm last month. However, as you hear the wind howl this evening and the branches scratch across your window, keep in mind that this event will be significantly smaller. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 11 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible. Overnight, those winds will gradually decrease. That said, Tuesday will still be a breezy day with gusts of up to 30 mph. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. There is a chance of some scattered rain or snow showers Tuesday afternoon and early evening. You might even encounter some graupel. It will be a cooler than Monday, with a high right around 40°

High pressure builds into the region on Wednesday for a sunny but chilly day. Highs will top out in the upper 30s. The next system arrives on Thursday bringing mainly mountain snow. Showers will linger into Friday, but right now it looks like the weekend will be dry and cool.