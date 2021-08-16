Windy day ahead with showers and thunderstorms on the horizon – Kaitlin

Happy Monday! The beginning of the week is going to be a little bit of a roller coaster. We’re talking air quality, winds, thunderstorms and more.

As for the start of your work week, expect some better air quality than what we had over the weekend. It won’t be for long, but it’ll be a small relief. We have a warm Monday ahead with a slight cool down on the way. Plus, some showers and thunderstorms are on the horizon.

Monday is going to be a windy one. Winds are coming out of the southwest, reaching about 13 mph. Gusts are going to be in the 20-30s, so if you have any outdoor furniture, you may want to go ahead and strap it down or put it all away. Highs are going to be in the low 90s to upper 80s. Overnight, expect hazy skies and lows in the low 60s.

Over the weekend, the air quality wasn’t great. Today, we’ll see some improvement! We got to moderate on Sunday evening and could get even better air quality by Monday afternoon. However, more smoke will roll in because of the winds. This could all change depending on if more fires pop up.

Good news and bad news for Tuesday. Good news — a cool down! We’ll be in the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Bad news — we have winds, showers and thunderstorms. We could use the rain, just not the lightning that could come with it.

The showers and thunderstorms will start in the early afternoon in Spokane and the northern Idaho Panhandle. Gusts are expected to be in the 30s. Because of the chance for lightning and gusty conditions, fires could start and spread fast. We’re only expecting about a tenth of an inch of rainfall, though it could be more in some areas.

On Wednesday, more showers and thunderstorms. However, it’ll be in southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle.

For the rest of the week, we’ll be dry and warm. The haze is expected to stick around.