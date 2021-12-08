Windy and warmer for a slushy Wednesday

The pretty white snow blanketing the Inland Northwest is going to start looking a big sad and tired on Wednesday. While we stayed below freezing today in Spokane, a warm front tonight will bring our temperatures into the mid 30s by shortly after midnight. Along with the warmer air, a light wintery mix is possible overnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the northern valleys. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, there will still be some slick spots on the roads in the morning, but conditions will improve through the day. High temperatures are heading into the lower 40s. Wednesday will be a windy day, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Meanwhile, the 40°+ weather will not be around for long. We will cool back down in the mid 30s for highs on Thursday with a chance of a few snow showers. After a calm Friday, a stronger storm system will move in for Saturday. Expect heavy mountain snow, a mix of rain and snow in the valleys and windy conditions.