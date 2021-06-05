Windy and much cooler weather for the weekend – Kris

Get ready for a windy weekend with a big drop in temperatures! Cool air is already pushing its way into the region this evening. The gusty winds will die down overnight but return with even more gusto for Saturday. Those winds will come along with a 15–20-degree plunge in temperatures. There’s a slight chance of mountain showers Saturday afternoon, otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday.

The second half of the weekend will be even cooler with highs in the mid 60s. It will not be as windy, but still breezy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will begin to warm next workweek and be back in the 70s by Tuesday. There’s no sign of rain for the valleys in the 7-day forecast.