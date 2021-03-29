Windstorm leaves destruction in North Idaho

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

COEUR D’ALENE , Idaho — Sunday’s windstorm damage was widespread, affecting Washington and Idaho. People were left without power, dealing with the aftermath of the destruction.

“If the wind had been blowing just a little bit different, it could have taken out probably the whole house,” said David Carson.

He was away in Post Falls when he finally got the call that his tree had toppled over.

“My son finally got ahold of me after 13 calls. He said, ‘Dad, the tree fell down’,” Carson said.

Carson said he didn’t have any wind damage from January’s wild weather but always had concerns about this tree. He says he’s “been worried about it for years.”

David’s not alone. Just down the street, Alvin Halfhide had his garage totaled from today’s winds. He watched David’s tree fall before realizing a tree was coming down on his property, too.

“I’ll tell you what. I feared for my life,” Halfhide said. “No one was hurt, thank God.”

Now, Kootenai Electric Cooperative is working to clean-up the storm’s aftermath. They say around 3,000 customers are still without power. If you need to report an outage, you’re encouraged to call (1-877) 744-1055 to let them know.

