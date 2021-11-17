Windstorm cleanup across the Inland Northwest continues

The city of Spokane is working to clean the mess left behind by windstorm

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– Crews are still working to make sure everything is cleaned up following the strong winds that blew across the Inland Northwest Tuesday.

The winds caused some damage and trees to be uprooted.

Part of the Pullman City Hall roof blew off with the wind. The “O” on the Fox Theater in Spokane is missing.

The City of Spokane says it received 30 reports of downed trees or large branches Tuesday night.

“We have crews in the northwest, northeast and the south part of the city. Really, it was a variety of trees though the one common factor with those was that they were weak trees,” City of Spokane Public Works and Community & Economic Development Communications Manager Kirstin Davis said.

The windstorm wasn’t as bad as the one that happened in January. During that time, the city received more than three times more damage reports.

“The storm we had in January, we had hundreds of reports of trees down. This time, we were up at about 30, five of those reports are in from parks,” Davis said.

City crews only remove trees or branches that are in the right of way. If a tree falls on your property, it’s your responsibility to have it removed.

If you’re looking to get rid of tree debris in your yard, you can take it to the Spokane Waste to Energy Facility.

RELATED: America Strong: Crews work overnight to clean up storm damage, repair outages

RELATED: Northwest Storm: ‘Devastating’ flood damage near border

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.