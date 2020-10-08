Winds today, cooler Friday – Mark

Say goodbye to that summer-like weather. Clouds and winds are on the way later today.

Here are your 4 Things To Know for the day:

Some sunny and breezy conditions Haze will linger Wet weather is on the way for the weekend Did you know there’s a 4 News Now weather app? Download it today for the latest alerts!

Conditions will still be warm, but winds will fire up later today.

The cold front approaches and creates a push of warm air and SW winds today. Cooler with sunshine for Friday and then the fall weather moves in. Rain and colder for Saturday with cool and showers into Tuesday.