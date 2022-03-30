Winds today, but sunny and calm Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to a windy Wednesday.

Today will be cloudy with gusty western winds.

Wed Mid 12

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Winds pick up this afternoon
  • Some mountain showers are expected
  • Our temperatures will be about average
  • A mild weekend is on the way

Wed Mid 4 Things

Our highs are above average.

Wed Highs

Tomorrow will be calmer with sunshine and about average highs.

Wed Thu Highs

The cold front passing over us today brings cooler temperatures and afternoon winds up to 35 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and a bit cooler.

Clouds and mid-50s are on the way for the weekend.

Wed Planning

