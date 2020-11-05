Winds to rain today – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, November 5:

Thu 4 Things[1]

Expect those gusty morning winds to turn to rain today with some mild temperatures.

Thu Dayplanner[1]

Heavy rain in the Cascades and the NE mountains is expected.

Thu Highs[1]

A low system moving down the coast is causing winds and then rain this afternoon and evening. We will dry out Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow Sunday moving in from the South.

Thu 3 Day Outdoor[1]

