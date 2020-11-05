Winds to rain today – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, November 5:
Expect those gusty morning winds to turn to rain today with some mild temperatures.
Heavy rain in the Cascades and the NE mountains is expected.
A low system moving down the coast is causing winds and then rain this afternoon and evening. We will dry out Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow Sunday moving in from the South.
