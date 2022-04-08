Winds this afternoon and then a colder weekend – Mark

Happy Friday!

Today’s high will be 59, but some gusty winds are on the way this afternoon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

A windy afternoon is on the way

Some scattered showers are expected

Get to the mountains for fresh snow!

A much cooler weekend is ahead

Our highs are above average today.

A passing cold front will bring scattered morning showers and some mountain snow along with gusty southwest winds to 40 mph later today. Weekend conditions will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s and the overnights below freezing.

Here’s this weekend’s ski report… it’s your last chance to ski for most of our local mountains.