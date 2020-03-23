Winds, showers, graupel… yes it’s Spring – Mark
Gusty winds this afternoon with rain showers moving through area.
Temperatures will be cool overnight with the cold front passing over us.
Tuesday will be unsettled with a chance of rain, graupel (snow pellets) and even the sound of thunder in the afternoon.
The next dry day looks to be Thursday with another system impacting the Pacific NW Friday and the weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.