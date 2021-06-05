Winds roared on Saturday, but we have some relief and warmer temperatures ahead – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those winds wanted to make a statement on Saturday! Some areas saw gusts up to 40 mph. Spokane Intl. Airport clocked winds at 30 mph by noon and Moses Lake saw 35 mph gusts. Winds will start to calm down between 7-9 p.m. and really slow down by 11 p.m. The winds did cause some blowing dust in some areas and even some lingering haze.

Temperatures stayed in the mid 60s to low 70s across the region. We do have a rise in temperatures ahead. Tonight, expect lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds. We won’t hit our high until later in the day, so you may want to grab a light jacket if you’re heading outside.

Here’s where we’re going to see the roller coaster of temperatures. On Monday, we’ll start off with a sunny day with temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll pop up to the mid 70s by Tuesday with some clouds in the forecast. Mid-week is when temperatures slightly dip, but that changes pretty quickly. By next weekend we could reach about 80 degrees. Moral of the story: Get ready for a nice week!