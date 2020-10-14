Winds blow roof off of central Washington elementary school

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck







QUINCY, Wash – In what the school district called a “microburst”, the roof blew off of an elementary school in Quincy Tuesday.

The district posted pictures to its Facebook page, saying the gym suffered extensive structural damage, but no one was hurt.

Students are learning remotely, but were scheduled to begin phasing back into schools in early November.

The district said the building is dangerous because of the debris and people are asked to stay away.

The school is closed to staff for at least the rest of the week.

