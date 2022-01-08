Blown over semi shuts down part of Highway 195 south of Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash.– Driver heading to Pullman on State Road 195 will need to find another route.

The Washington State Highway patrol said high winds blew over a semi. The highway is closed from the Idaho state line to Pullman.

WSP said the Washington Department of Transportation is at the crash helping with traffic control. Right now, there is no estimated time for reopening.

SR 195 from Idaho state line to Pullman is CLOSED for high winds which blew over a semi-truck. WSDOT on scene assisting with traffic control. Unknown ETA for reopening. #whitmancounty #weather pic.twitter.com/q6gFZuSkjv — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 8, 2022

