Winds and showers dampen the warmer temperatures of today – Mark

Happy Monday!

Wind will be the biggest impact on your world today.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

We could see wind gusts up to 50 mph today

Cross winds could cause power outages

Showers and calmer conditions on Tuesday

We will see some scattered showers this afternoon and evening.

Gusty southwest winds will be with us throughout today and breezy conditions continue Tuesday. Scattered showers move in later today and into Tuesday, as well. Calmer and cooler Wednesday with sunshine, then a chance of snow showers Thursday and Friday with highs around 40.