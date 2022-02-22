WIND CHILL ADVISORY* Cold, and getting colder! – Kris

If you’re in a nice, warm house looking out the window Tuesday morning, it won’t look that cold. It’s going to be a beautiful, sunny day. However, once you open the door to let the dog out, you’ll feel the sting of sub-zero wind chill! Arctic air has flooded into the Inland Northwest behind this morning’s cold front. First, the front brought the snow. Now, it’s bringing temperatures in the single digits with wind gusts up to 40 mph. That takes our wind chill readings down into the 0° to -20° range. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will remain in effect through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, high temperatures Tuesday will top out in the lower 20s.

Our lowest reading of this cold snap will likely come Wednesday morning. With a forecast low of 2°, it could tie or break our current record low (2° in 1942). However, it will not be quite as windy. It is still going to be breezy with subzero wind chills. Wednesday will also be a sunny day. The only chance of precipitation comes in on Thursday in the form of a few snow flurries. We will also start to warm up just a little bit on Thursday. That warming trend will continue through the weekend. We will finally be back up around average, in the mid 40s, by next Monday.