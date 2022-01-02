Wind and snow mean travel trouble starts Sunday afternoon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After being in the freezer all week, we’re finally getting some relief on Sunday! It will still be cold in the single digits in the morning, but will rise to the upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon! Such a sudden change however usually comes with active weather, which is set to cause some problems over the next couple of days.



Winds will begin to pick up on Sunday afternoon and snow will begin to fall in the Cascades as a strong front approaches the Inland Northwest. Winds around the Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Camas Prairie will gust over 30 mph at times on Sunday night and Monday morning. Blowing and drifting snow may cover roadways and lead to low visibility and blizzard conditions. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the previously mentioned areas for the next two days.

It will also become difficult to see what’s going on out on the road on I-90 on Sunday night and Monday morning due to the wind and blowing snow. Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes are expected to get 12 to 24 inches of snow between Sunday afternoon and Monday night as well, so signficant travel issues are expected starting Sunday and into Monday night.

In addition to the blowing and drifting snow, new snow will begin to fall on Sunday night and Monday morning and will make for a travel headache around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. The metro region is looking at 3 to 6 inches of snow on Monday while in the mountain valleys north of I-90 a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for 6 to 12 inches of accumulations. It’s going to be messy, so be ready to take it easy as we head back to work on Monday.