A Wind Advisory is in effect until dinnertime – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, February 22:

It will be windy all day with scattered showers expected.

Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s.

Tuesday will be breezy as well. Expect scattered showers later today and into Tuesday. Wednesday will be calmer and cooler with sunshine. There is a chance of snow showers Thursday and Friday with highs around 40 degrees.

