Cold weather and a wind advisory – Mark

Happy Monday!

A wind advisory is in effect this morning and will stay in place until Tuesday morning.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

The winter weather isn’t gone yet. Some areas to the south will get a wintry mix

That wind advisory is already in place

Our mornings this week will be chilly, in the 20s

Another storm is on the way Thursday and Friday

Today will be cloudy, cool and the winds will be coming from the northeast.

Here’s a look at the expected snowfall for the next two days.

A fast moving cold front slides through south Spokane creating gusty winds up to 40 mph. That area will also get some rain and snow.

Low to mid 40s are expected all week with 20s at night. Another wintry storm will be in our area Thursday and Friday with a calmer and warmer weekend.