Win some goodies at ‘Spo-Candy Crawl’ on Halloween weekend

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for some fun on Halloween weekend? Why not solve some spooky riddles during the “Spo-Candy Crawl?”

From Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday Oct. 31, families can go to several spooky scenes in downtown Spokane in hopes to win bags of goodies.

How do you win? You’ll have to use a Spo-Candy Worksheet to find ten scenes. Each scene has a clue that helps complete a riddle on the worksheet.

Once you solve it, trade-in your worksheet at Whiz Kids (inside River Park Square) or the Sky Ribbon Cafe for a treat.

You can find the worksheet here.

