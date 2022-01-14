Win prizes with by catching burbot on the Kootenai River!

by Will Wixey

COUER d’ALENE, Id. — The Panhandle Region’s Idaho Fish and Game is giving out free swag to local fishermen.

Part of the Kootenai River Angler Science Program, the fishery is doing research on the Kootenai River burbot. Idaho Fish and Game invites all burbot fishermen to help catch fish and gather valuable information about burbot to help manage the fishery.

They plan on handing out free swag to anyone who wants to participate. Prizes include a Yeti Tundra cooler and $350 worth of burbot fishing gear.

To participate, anglers must pick-up, complete and return a creel packet by May 1. You can find information on where to pick up and return creel packets here.

Fish and game also asks you to look out for tagged burbot, and to report them when you see them.

Whether you catch any burbot or not, you still have a chance to win some swag. Check out the Panhandle Region’s Facebook for more information.

