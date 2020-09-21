Wilson throws 5 TDs, defense gets last second stop, Seahawks beat Patriots 35-30

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

DK Metcalf escaped New England CB Stephon Gilmore for his second TD of the season. Courtesy: NBC

SEATTLE, Wash. — As it often does, a game between the Patriots and Seahawks came down to the final five seconds.

It was a shaky start in a quiet Century Link stadium with no fans allowed. Russell Wilson tried to hit tight end Greg Olsen on the third play of the game. The ball slipped through Olsen’s hands and into New England’s Devin McCourty, who ran the ball 43 yards the other way for a touchdown. It counts as Wilson’s first interception of the year, but he wasn’t afraid to challenge one of the NFL’s best secondaries.

Wilson threw touchdown passes to five different players and in impressive fashion. He finished the night 21/28 for 288 yards, and that lone interception.

Seattle responded on the very next drive, where they relied more heavily on the run than the pass, but it was a laser from Wilson to Lockett in the endzone for a four-yard score to even the game at 7.

Last week, the Seahawks passed the ball 38 times to 20 run plays, and many were wondering if the offense might even up the ratio against a far better Patriots’ secondary compared to the Falcons.

They also faced a more mobile quarterback in Cam Newton, who rushed in from two yards out early in the second quarter, New England regaining a 14-7 lead.

We didn’t see many penalties last week, but two important yellow flags were throw against the Seahawks offense in their next drive.

How’d they bounce back? They tested the best cornerback in the game, Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore with the 64th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. D.K. Metcalf broke just free enough to cradle a perfect pass from Wilson and score a 54-yard touchdown. Gilmore was draped on Metcalf’s right side, but he shook him off and scored his second touchdown of the season.

Seattle went into halftime tied with New England at 14 a piece.

When they got back on the field, the Patriots went ahead after a 25-yard field goal.

The Seahawks followed that with a short pass to Chris Carson, a Wilson scramble, and three more run plays before another precise drop in the bucket from Wilson to David Moore, who was stepping backward into the endzone. It had to be reviewed it was so close, and the Seahawks took a 21-17 lead.

Quinton Dunbar got his first interception for the Hawks, after an almost-INT earlier in the game, this time picking off Cam Newton.

That set up a Freddie Swain catch-and-run for 21 yards and a 28-17 lead over New England in the third.

Cam Newton and the Patriots trekked all the way to the one-yard line, and as Seattle was preparing for a Newton sneak, he dropped back and passed to Jakob Johnson to get New England within five points midway through the fourth.

Wilson had more magic left, though. With just under five minutes left, the pass rush breathing down his neck, he hit Carson for a 19-yard pass and a 35-23 lead.

The Patriots got back within five after a Newton one-yard rush. Seattle tried to pass on 3rd and one, but that turned into punting the ball back to New England.

Cam Newton got his team all the way down to the two yard line, with three seconds left on the clock. The Patriots brought a power formation, but L.J. Collier paired with Lano Hill and stopped Superman.

The Seahawks are 2-0 with the 35-30 win.

