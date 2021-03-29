Wilma France Barnes

Wilma Frances Barnes (98) a St. Maries resident since June 1959, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 20, 2021 in St. Maries. She was born on February 24, 1923 to Archie Hull and Faye Ring Hull at their home in Edmond, Kansas.

In 1939 she moved with her family to Clovis, NM. She graduated from Clovis High School with the class of 1941. Wilma married Roy Barnes in 1941 and they moved to California, until returning to Clovis in 1944. In 1949 Roy and Wilma started Roy’s Neon Sign Shop where Wilma did the book work and helped in the shop.

In 1959 they moved with their three children to Calder, ID and then St. Maries. Roy worked for the Forest Service and Wilma worked as a teacher’s aide at Heyburn for several years. She also worked as an aide for Kindergarten at the Presbyterian Church. Wilma accepted Christ as her savior in 1937 at United Brethren Church in Edmond. In 1939 she was baptized into the First Baptist Church in Clovis. Wilma became a charter member of the College Avenue Baptist Church in St. Maries and remained a devoted member for the rest of her life, where she often played piano and helped wherever needed. Wilma enjoyed life, family, and friends. She had many hobbies throughout her life. She loved sports, playing basketball in high school, bowling throughout her life, and picking up golf in her 60’s.

Wilma is survived by her daughter Sally Means of Maui, HI, daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Jack Monzingo of Bonner’s Ferry, ID and her son and daughter-in-law Mickey and Barbara Barnes of Mesa, AZ, sister and brother-in-law Glida and Royce Pitts of Bedford, TX. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, multiple great and great-great grandchildren. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 1985.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, 2pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries. Donations in Wilma’s honor can be made to the College Avenue Baptist Church in St. Maries.