Wilma Fire in Clarkston threatening cropland and power lines

CLARKSTON, Wash. — Evacuations have not been issued for people living near the Wilma Fire in Clarkston, but flames are threatening rangeland, cropland and power transmission lines.

The fire started Wednesday morning and has burned 70 acres (.1 square miles).

The Washington State Patrol Chief has authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources and specialists have ordered air resources only at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

