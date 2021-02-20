Williams leads WSU to a 3OT win over Stanford

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The Washington State Cougars rode Taylor Rochestie's 18 points and Kyle Weaver's 17 to roll past the California Golden Bears 70-49 Thursday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.

PULLMAN, Wash. — For the second straight game Washington State’s Noah Williams has a career day this time putting up 40 points as the Cougars knock off Stanford 85-76 in triple overtime.

Williams was brilliant again as he knocked down 8 three-pointers including one at the end of regulation to tie the game to send it to the first overtime.

Stanford is fighting for an NCAA tournament bid, and the Cougars played the role of spoiler in the upset win.

Washington State has won two in a row and is now 7-10 in Pac-12 play.

The Cougars will be at Arizona coming up Thursday at 8pm

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.