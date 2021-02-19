Williams leads short-handed Cougars to blowout win

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars were playing without Isaac Bonton and Ryan Rapp Thursday night, so it turned into the Noah Williams show as he leads the Cougars to a one-sided win over Cal 82-51.

Williams finishes the night with a career high 32 points to go along with 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Four different Cougars finished in double digits without Bonton in the lineup.

With the win, the Cougs improve to 6-10 on the season.

Next up for Washington State is a home game against Stanford Saturday 1pm.

