William N. Dire, M.D.

Site staff by Site staff

William “Bill” Nick Dire, M.D., 88

Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, doctor and friend, William “Bill” Nick Dire, M.D., 88, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away January 18, 2021 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born September 19, 1932 in Wallace, Idaho; Bill was the son of John and Mary Josephine (Santa Marco) Dire.

Bill attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1950; while attending high school Bill excelled in football, basketball and track, he also served as President of the Wallace Key Club and was the first Governor for the Key Club district. He then furthered his education and completed college in just three years at the University of Idaho receiving his Bachelor’s Degree. Bill then attended and graduated from the University Of Oregon Medical School.

Bill married Barbara Ann Church on November 14, 1959 at the General Patton Memorial Hospital Chapel of Heidelberg, Germany. Barbara had served as a surgical nurse.

Bill completed his residency at the Minneapolis General Hospital of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He then served in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years. After returning to the states, he practiced in Spokane, Washington for five years at the Sacred Heart Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital, Deaconess and Holy Family. Bill then returned to the Silver Valley in September of 1965, opening up his own practice of which he operated for thirty–three years. He retired in July of 1998.

Bill was a member of the Shoshone Golf Club, the Wallace Elks #331, the Wallace Gyro Club, Spokane Medical Society and the Shoshone Medical Society. He loved and enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family, barbecued steaks, Sunday spaghetti dinners and banana cream pies.

Bill is survived by three children William Dire, Jr. (Jamee Sperry) of Wallace, Idaho; Don M. (Gretchen) Dire of Vancouver, Washington; Suzanne (Chuck) Caswell of Post Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren Megan, Hayley, Taylor, Nick, Dominic and Mackenzie; three great-grandchildren Jadlyn, Layla and Miles; Bill is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Dominic Dire, one sister Lena MacGuffie and his beloved wife Barbara who passed away September 17, 2002.

Memorial Services and a reception will be held and announced sometime this summer.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Wallace Elks, 419 Cedar St. Wallace, Idaho 83873, or to the Shoshone Golf Course, 2000 Country Club Rd. Kellogg, Idaho 83837 or to the Wallace Swimming Pool c/o City of Wallace, 703 Cedar St. Wallace, Idaho 83873. You may share your memories of Bill and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.