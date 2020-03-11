William L. Fox

William “Bill” Lavern Fox, 80

William “Bill” Lavern Fox, 80, of Silverton, Idaho, passed away March 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society- Silver Wood Village of Silverton. He was born January 27, 1940 in Glendale, California; Bill was the son of William Joseph and Katherine (Bomgartner) Fox.

Bill attended and received a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy from the Mount San Antonio College of Walnut, California.

Bill had worked in emergency and intensive care units in respiratory therapy in several hospitals in California.

Bill loved and enjoyed fishing, building musical instruments by hand- dulcimers, guitars, and violins. He was also a silver smith, a tooler and an artist of drawing.

Bill is survived by three children Christine “Chrissy” Loretta Hoshaw of Wallace, Idaho, Sean Kenny Fox of Kent, Washington and Jeri Katherine Wengert of Stockton, California; eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M., at the Good Samaritan Society- Silver Wood Village Chapel of Silverton with Rev. Art Fleming officiating.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884, Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Bill and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

