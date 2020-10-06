William “Bill” Walton Wiley

William “Bill” Walton Wiley, 74

William “Bill” Walton Wiley, 74, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away September 18, 2020 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born January 13, 1946 in Mount Ayr, Iowa; Bill was the son of Russell “Dick” and Kathleen (Snethen) Wiley.

Bill attended schools in Iowa and California. He then attended the University of Utah receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in ornamental horticulture.

Bill served in the U.S. Marines during the Viet Nam war.

Bill moved to the Silver Valley in 1986 from Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Bill had first worked in building construction; he had also served for the Port of Entry for the State of Idaho.

Bill loved and enjoyed his children, gardening, Harley Davidson motorcycles, western movies and collecting art.

Bill is survived by his son James Wiley and Alyssa Lyman of Moscow, Idaho; two sisters Joyce Wiley of Iowa and Kim Wemhoff of St. Maries, Idaho; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter Jessica.

Cremation was held and Private Family services will be held.

Bill was a rock of ages for many- he loved helping people. Bill lived as the Marines motto “Semper Fi” (Always Faithful). We will all miss you Bill, thank you for everything. You may share your memories of Bill and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com